cypress basin hospice
Morrell banner
Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Momentum Factory Clearance Aug 2018
Car-Mart Oct. 2018
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

One Dead In Multi-Vehicle Hunt County Crash

2 hours ago

 

 

One person was killed Wednesday morning in a collision involving 18 wheelers and several passenger vehicles on I-30 at about the westbound 100 mile marker in Hunt County. Pronounced dead at the scene was 60 year old Perry Preas of Sulphur Springs.  The preliminary investigation indicates an 18 wheeler rear-ended the passenger car, driven by Preas, knocking the car into another 18 wheeler. The second truck   was pushed into a van and the van was pushed into another car. One person suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     