One Dead In Multi-Vehicle Hunt County Crash

One person was killed Wednesday morning in a collision involving 18 wheelers and several passenger vehicles on I-30 at about the westbound 100 mile marker in Hunt County. Pronounced dead at the scene was 60 year old Perry Preas of Sulphur Springs. The preliminary investigation indicates an 18 wheeler rear-ended the passenger car, driven by Preas, knocking the car into another 18 wheeler. The second truck was pushed into a van and the van was pushed into another car. One person suffered non-life threatening injuries.