A seven-vehicle accident killed one person on Hwy 121 near the Fannin–Collin County line. Investigators say 37-year-old Eric McGarity was driving south when he drifted into the northbound lane and collided head-on with another vehicle. That caused a chain reaction that involved five others. It killed McGarity, and they flew one person to a hospital. Ambulances transported six others with non–life-threatening injuries.