One Dead In Paris Crash

5 hours ago

Press Release from Paris PD

At 9:01 A.M. on March 22, 2021, Paris Police, Fire and Rescue, and Ambulance were dispatched to a fatality accident in the 1200 block of Graham St. The 45 year old driver of a 2005 Cadillac DeVille, was ejected from the vehicle when it
lost control due to excessive speed and subsequently died at the scene. The vehicle was westbound and rolled several times before coming to rest near the intersection of NW 13th
St. The name of the driver is being withheld until the investigation is concluded.

