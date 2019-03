State Troopers responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash at about 12:45 Monday morning on FM-779, seven miles southeast of Emory. Preliminary crash records indicate that 27-year-old Dakota Ryan Barker, of Emory, failed to negotiate a curve, veered into the north ditch, entered into a side skid, went through a guardrail and struck an embankment. Barker was pronounced dead at the scene.