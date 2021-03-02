One Dead In Rains County Crash

At 8:01 Monday morning, there was a two-vehicle fatal crash on SH 19, approximately 1.8 miles south of Emory in Rains County. The driver of a 2018 Peterbilt truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling north on SH 19. Simultaneously, the driver of a 2008 Chevrolet 1500, traveling south on the same roadway, lost control of the vehicle and crossed into the northbound lane where the Peterbilt struck it. They identified the driver of the Peterbilt as Jose Manuel Rico, 60, of Scurry. Judge Paul Foley pronounced the Chevrolet driver, Jacob Casson Cooper, 20, of Emory, at the scene.