One was killed and another seriously injured in a single vehicle crash about 7 miles west of Yantis in Rains County. State Troopers report a car driven by 37-year-old Christopher Robinson of Como ran off FM 514, struck a tree, overturned and caught fire. He was pronounced at the scene. A passenger, 35-year-old Charlie Williams of Sulphur Springs was pulled from the wreckage by a witness and transported to a hospital in Tyler.