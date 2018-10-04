Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
One Dead In Rains County Crash

2 hours ago

State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash Wednesday morning on SH-19 in Rains County, four miles north of Emory. The preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2006 Toyota Scion, Daniel Jesus Torres, 31, of Fort Worth, was traveling north on SH-19 around a left-hand curve when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway striking a driveway causing it to overturn two times ejecting the unrestrained driver. Torres was pronounced dead at the scene by JP Paul Foley and transported to Southeast Texas Forensics in Tyler.

