A southeast Oklahoma man was killed in a head- on collision at about 7:30 Tuesday morning on Hwy 7 about 5 miles east of Wapanucka. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that a pickup driven by 40-year-old West Barris of Atoka drifted left of the center line as it rounded a curve and collided head-on with an 18-wheeler.He was pronounced at the scene. The driver of the big- rig was checked out at the hospital and released.