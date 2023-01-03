One Dead In SSPD Officer Involved Shooting.

Sulphur Springs Police responded to a reported assault Sunday evening at about 5:51pm. Scanner traffic indicated the suspect was armed and had threatened to harm himself and others. Officers located the suspect in the Royal Inn Motel parking lot, and there was a brief foot pursuit.The individual pointed the handgun at the officers and a Sulphur Springs Police Officer fired his duty weapon, striking the suspect. Officers applied First Aid to the suspect, but the suspect died of his wounds. Sulphur Springs Police have declined to comment on the incident and referred all inquiries to the Texas Rangers, who will investigate the case. The suspect has not been identified at this time.

Sulphur Springs Police Department

On Monday, January 2, 2023, at 5:51 p.m. officers with the Sulphur Springs Police Department and Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of Holiday Drive in Sulphur Springs, in reference to an individual that had a handgun and was threatening to do harm to himself and others. The complainant stated that after making these threats, the individual left the area on foot.

A short time later, officers located the individual in a vehicle in the Royal Inn Parking lot located at 1233 South Broadway Street. When confronted, the individual then fled from the vehicle on foot with the handgun. Officers gave pursuit and later the individual pointed the handgun at the officers and a Sulphur Springs Police Officer fired his duty weapon, striking the suspect.

Officers administered first aid to the individual but the individual succumbed to his injuries. The individual was later pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace BJ Teer.

The individual’s name will not be released at this time. The officer has been placed on administrative leave during this initial investigation. This incident is being investigated by the Texas Rangers. Any further questions or information requests shall be directed to the Texas Rangers in Garland.

