One Dead In Sulphur Springs Crash

On Monday, June 03, 2024, at 1:16 a.m. officers responded to eastbound Interstate 30 near the 124-mile marker in reference to a major crash.

According to the investigation, a 2021 Tesla was eastbound on Interstate 30 and left the roadway and struck the trailer of a truck tractor that was parked on the shoulder of the Interstate.

The male driver and sole occupant of the Tesla was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace BJ Teer. The drivers name will not be released at this time pending family notification.

The driver of the truck tractor was not injured.

Please keep all involved in your thoughts and prayers.