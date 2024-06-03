Sandlin Header 2022
Mark Patrick Header 2020
Choctaw County EMS Star Life Conference Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Hess Bad Boy Header Promo 2024

One Dead In Sulphur Springs Crash

 

 

On Monday, June 03, 2024, at 1:16 a.m. officers responded to  eastbound Interstate 30 near the 124-mile marker in reference to a  major crash.  

According to the investigation, a 2021 Tesla was eastbound on  Interstate 30 and left the roadway and struck the trailer of a truck  tractor that was parked on the shoulder of the Interstate.  

The male driver and sole occupant of the Tesla was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace BJ Teer. The drivers name  will not be released at this time pending family notification.  

The driver of the truck tractor was not injured. 

Please keep all involved in your thoughts and prayers.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved