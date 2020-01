A Fannin County man died Sunday night in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on I-30 at the 125-mile marker at the Bill Bradford overpass in Sulphur Springs. Police say 23-year-old Andrew Taylor Glass, of Savoy, lost control and laid his bike down on the highway at about 6:19. They transported him to the local hospital where he died of his injuries. The victim was reportedly riding with several other motorcyclists when the crash occurred. Sulphur Springs police were investigating the crash.