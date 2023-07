A Titus County man was killed Saturday evening at about 7:30 in a single vehicle ATV crash. State Troopers say 51-year-old Cleveland L. Ault of Talco was northbound on CR 1915 about 3 miles east of Talco traveling at an unsafe speed. He lost control and the ATV rolled on its side where Ault was partially ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.