State Troopers responded to a fatal crash on US-80, one mile west of the city of Gladewater Saturday. The preliminary crash investigation revealed 34-year-old Cody Lindley of Mineola struck a car that was legally parked on the shoulder. The driver of the car, 18-year-old Joshua Lee James Odum of Big Sandy was standing at his mailbox when the collision occurred. He was transported to Christus Mother Francis Hospital-Tyler where he died Sunday. The crash remains under investigation.