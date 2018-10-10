Momentum Factory Clearance Aug 2018
One Dead In Upshur County Crash

7 hours ago

 

 

State Troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash Tuesday  on US-271, seven miles north of the city of Gilmer in Upshur County.  Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 1992 Chevrolet van, Johnny Allen Shrewsbury, 76, of Gilmer was traveling south on US-271 when for a yet to be determined reason, the vehicle crossed over the double yellow line into oncoming traffic where it was struck by a northbound 2007 Freightliner truck-tractor and towed trailer, driven by Thomas Andrew Smith, 44, of Stella MO.  Shrewsbury was pronounced at the scene by Judge Manes and transported to McWhorter Funeral Home in Gilmer.  Smith was not noted in the report to have been injured in the crash.

