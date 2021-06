At 3:00 Wednesday, Troopers responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on Bobwhite Rd. near Goose Rd., approximately 6.5 miles southeast of Gilmer in Upshur County. The driver of a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southeast on Bobwhite Rd. when a tree fell onto the roadway and his vehicle.

The driver was Bradley Scott Hefner, 59, of Gilmer. Judge Manes pronounced Hefner at the scene, and they took him to Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Gilmer.