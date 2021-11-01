One Dead In Van Zandt County Crash

DPS Troopers responded Friday to a two-vehicle fatal crash on SH-19 approximately six miles north of Canton in Van Zandt County. The driver of a 2016 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound on SH-19 and illegally passed another vehicle on the improved shoulder. The driver of the Corolla lost control and crossed into the northbound lane, where it was struck by a 2020 Freightliner truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer. The driver of the Corolla, 33-year-old Brenna McClaran of Arlington, was pronounced at the scene by Jude McMillian and taken to Bartley Funeral Home in Grand Saline. The driver of the Freightliner, 58-year-old Charles Hand, Jr. of Kennesaw, GA, was not injured in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.