One Dead In Wood County Crash

Sunday night at 9:33, Troopers responded to a fatal crash on SH-154, 5.4 miles northwest of Quitman in Wood County. Reportedly, the driver of a 1995 Ford F-250, Brett Alan Kennemer, 31, of Quitman, was traveling southwest on SH-154 when for an unknown reason he drove off the roadway to the right. The driver overcorrected, causing the pickup to end up in the northbound ditch. The vehicle struck a driveway and rolled several times, ejecting the unrestrained driver who was pronounced at the scene by Judge Parker and was taken to Lowes Funeral Home in Quitman. A passenger, Christian Diane Marshall, 22, of Weatherford, was transported to UT-Health-Tyler in stable condition. The crash remains under investigation.