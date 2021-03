At 7:50 Monday morning, there was a fatal crash on FM 2966, approximately one mile north of Quitman in Wood County. The driver traveled south in a 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 on FM 2966 when he went off the west side of the roadway curve. The vehicle struck several trees before coming to a stop. Judge Tony Gilbreath pronounced the driver, David Allen Woolverton, 62, of Como, at the scene.