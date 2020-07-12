" /> One Dead In Wood County Fatal Crash – EastTexasRadio.com
One Dead In Wood County Fatal Crash

33 mins ago

 


From Department of Public Safety

Troopers responded to a fatal crash on FM-1254, approximately 4.8 miles west of the city of Mineola in Wood County.  The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2008 Ford F-150, Robbie Lee Loftin, 59, of Tool was traveling south on FM-1254 when the driver failed to safely navigate the slight curve in the roadway. The vehicles right side dropped off of the west side of the roadway, the driver over corrected to the left causing the vehicle to go into a side skid crossing both lanes of FM 1254. The vehicle traveled into the east barrow ditch where it struck a large oak tree, ejecting the unrestrained driver.

Loftin was transported to UT-Health – Quitman where he later pronounced and taken to Lowes Funeral Home in Quitman.

