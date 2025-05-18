ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
One Dead, One Hospitalized In Pontotoc County Shooting

Pontotoc County Deputies responded to a 911 call about shots fired shortly after Noon Saturday, just east of Byng. An older man was found deceased, and they transported another man involved to the hospital. Sheriff Arnold Scott said the shooting followed a confrontation between a property owner and a man with an easement of the land. The OSBI is handling the investigation.

Los agentes del condado de Pontotoc respondieron a una llamada al 911 sobre disparos poco después del mediodía del sábado, justo al este de Byng. Un hombre mayor fue encontrado muerto y transportaron a otro hombre involucrado al hospital.  El alguacil Arnold Scott dijo que el tiroteo siguió a una confrontación entre el dueño de una propiedad y un hombre con una servidumbre de acceso al terreno. La OSBI está a cargo de la investigación.

