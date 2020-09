A Bryan County, Oklahoma man has been charged with Manslaughter after a fatal DUI crash shortly after midnight Friday near Bennington. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that 21-year-old Keaton Robison of Bennington was driving a four-wheeler while under the influence when he crashed into another ATV. Robison’s vehicle flipped over and his passenger, 23-year-old Austin McCann was killed. Nobody on the other ATV was injured.