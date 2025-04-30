One Dead, One In Custody For Greenville Homicide

Press Release From City of Greenville

On Sunday, April 20, 2025, Greenville Police Department officers were dispatched to a welfare check in the 2900 block of Hemphill Street. Officers found a sixty-six-year- old male lying on the floor of a residence. This person had a wound to his head. It was reported that he was struck on the head with a blunt object. The male was transported to a Plano hospital, where he died as a result of his injury on Sunday, April 27. On April 29 an arrest warrant was obtained for 29-year-old Thilan Herath Mudiyanselage for the offense of

murder. Herath Mudiyanselage was taken into custody the same day. The investigation is ongoing.

Any prior information released about this incident did not come from the Greenville Police

Department.