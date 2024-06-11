ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
One Dead, One In Custody In Henderson Shooting

Henderson Police responded to a report of a shooting and found the victim and suspect still at the scene. A suspect was on the balcony with his hands raised. They arrested 21-year-old Mark Garrett Johnson of Winnsboro and transported him to the Rusk County Jail. While being interviewed, the victim reportedly died. Johnson confessed to the shooting, and they charged him with murder. They are holding Johnson on a $1 million bond.

