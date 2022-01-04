One Dead, One Injured and One In Custody In Greenville Shootings

Press Release From Greenville PD

On January 3, 2022, at approximately 9:56 p.m. Greenville Police Officers were dispatched to 4215 Spencer Street in Greenville, Texas in reference to a gunshot victim. Two individuals had been shot. One victim was deceased, and the other had been taken to the hospital. A suspect was later taken into custody for homicide. The names of the suspect and the victims are not being released at this time. This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information will be released at this time. Anyone with information about this incident can call the Greenville Police Department at 903-457-2900