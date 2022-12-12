One Dead, One Injured In Lamar County Crash

A crash killed one person, and another sustained non-incapacitating injuries at about 5:20 Sunday morning. The preliminary DPS reports indicate a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Bryson Stee of Scroggins was southbound on US 271 in Deport when it crossed the center line and struck 24-year-old Virginia Raney of Bogata, who was northbound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. It is an ongoing investigation.

DPS Fatality Report

Fatality Crash on US-271

Date & Time: December 11, 2022, at approximately 5:20 am

City: Deport.

County: Lamar.

Location: US-271 near 4th Street.

Posted Speed Limit: 55 MPH Weather Conditions: Fog Road Condition: Wet.

Vehicle 1: 1999 Dodge 2500.

Driver: Non-incapacitating injuries.

Bryson Stee, male, 19 YOA, from Scroggins

Vehicle 2: 2010 Ford Focus.

Driver: Deceased.

Virginia Raney, female, 24 YOA, from Bogota

Description: Preliminary investigation indicates vehicle one was traveling southbound, and vehicle

Two were traveling northbound on US-271. Vehicle 1 crossed the center lane divider and struck the vehicle

2’s left front area. They transported the driver of vehicle 1 to Paris Regional Medical Center with non-incapacitating injuries. The driver of vehicle 2 was pronounced deceased at the scene by

Honorable James Mazy, Justice of the Peace Pct. 1.

It is an ongoing investigation, and no additional information is available.

Investigated by: Trooper K. Sanmann, DPS – Bonham.

A preliminary crash report will be available for purchase online in 10 days

https://cris.dot.state.tx.us/public/Purchase/CrashReportSearch.htm