Authorities have identified the woman killed Tuesday afternoon in a head-on collision on FM 905 south of Paris as 79-year-0ld Beverly Moore of Paris. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gene Hobbs. Her passenger, 64-year-old Sidney Colquitt, of Paris, was flown to a hospital in Plano in critical condition. The occupants of the other vehicle, 71-year-old Otis and 65-year-old Norma Callicoat, of Cunningham, were treated and released from PRMC.