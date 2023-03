A 44-year-old Sulphur Springs motorcyclist was killed at about 1:20 Wednesday afternoon in a head-on collision with an SUV on Hwy 11 about four miles east of Sulphur Springs. The initial DPS report shows that Michael Huggins was westbound when his motorcycle crossed the center line and collided with an SUV driven by Elizabeth Shafer of Sulphur Springs. They pronounced Huggins at the scene, and Shafer suffered non-incapacitating injuries. The crash remains under investigation.