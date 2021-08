The DPS has identified the person who died in a head on collision on Hwy 11 about 2 miles east of Winnsboro in Wood County as 43-year-old Sandi Schiler of Whitewright. State Troopers say the car driven by Shiler, crossed the center line and collided with an SUV driven by 32-year-old Catherine Anderson of Winnsboro. Anderson was hospitalized in stable condition.