cypress basin hospice
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Rocky Point Adventures Header

One Dead, One Injured In Wood County Crash

Dave Kirkpatrick 3 hours ago

State Troopers have released the identity of the person killed Friday night in the single vehicle crash  about 3 miles east of Mineola.  The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a pickup lost control of his pickup  in the curve, went off the road and  struck several trees and ejected both occupants.  The driver, 39-year-old Terry Allen of Mineola was pronounced at the scene.   His passenger, 57-year-old Lisa Allen of Mineola was transported to a Tyler hospital in serious condition.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     