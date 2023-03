One person was killed and one injured Sunday evening in a head-on collision on FM 779 about 4 miles southwest of Quitman in Wood County. State Troopers report that the driver of one vehicle, 69-year-old Florence H. Williams of Quitman was pronounced dead at he scene. The driver of the other vehicle, 17-year-old Micayla R. Kolb of Alba was hospitalized with serious injuries.