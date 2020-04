One man is dead and one man is in custody after a fatal stabbing on College Street in Sulphur Springs. It reportedly happened during an argument Saturday night at about 7pm. The victim, 25-year-old Kendale Qualls suffered serious wounds and was transported to the hospital where he later died. Thirty-year-old Ronald David Bailey was arrested for murder, and is being held in the Hopkins County jail under $1.5 million bond.