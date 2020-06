One man is dead, and another faces murder charges after a Thursday morning shooting in the Rhonesboro area west of Gilmer. After being shot and the suspect had left, witnesses told Upshur County Deputies a person had been taken by private vehicle to a hospital in Quitman after the shooting. Deputies later arrested the suspect, 36-year-old Matthew Harris, for murder. The victim, Michial Clint Moses, was pronounced dead at the hospital.