One person is dead and another hurt in a motorcycle crash in Choctaw County. It happened on US 70 and Hunter Avenue in Boswell. Investigators say a motorcycle driven by 68-year-old Phillip R. Rowland of Bokchito, left the roadway, struck a fire hydrant and then a culvert. He was transported to a hospital where he later died. His passenger 69-year-old Edna J. Rowland was flown to a hospital in Plano with multiple injuries.