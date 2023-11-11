Denny’s Paris Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header

One Dead, Several Injured 1 Arrested in Paris Crash

 

 

Joshua Okeith Fluellen, Jr

Paris Police Officers were dispatched Thursday to the 1200 block of South West Loop 286 in response to a Major Accident involving multiple vehicles, including a semi-truck-trailer and two passenger vehicles.  The occupants of one of the passenger vehicles were critically injured and transported to Paris Regional Health Hospital.   31-Year-Old Emily Echols did not survive her injuries.   The Paris PD Accident Reconstruction Team was on scene for several hours processing the scene and are continuing their investigation.  23-Year-Old Joshua Okeith Fluellen Jr. of Mt. Pleasant was arrested and charged with Intoxication Manslaughter with a Vehicle and Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle Resulting in Serious Bodily  Injury.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved