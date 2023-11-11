One Dead, Several Injured 1 Arrested in Paris Crash

Paris Police Officers were dispatched Thursday to the 1200 block of South West Loop 286 in response to a Major Accident involving multiple vehicles, including a semi-truck-trailer and two passenger vehicles. The occupants of one of the passenger vehicles were critically injured and transported to Paris Regional Health Hospital. 31-Year-Old Emily Echols did not survive her injuries. The Paris PD Accident Reconstruction Team was on scene for several hours processing the scene and are continuing their investigation. 23-Year-Old Joshua Okeith Fluellen Jr. of Mt. Pleasant was arrested and charged with Intoxication Manslaughter with a Vehicle and Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.