One Dead, Three Injured, One Jailed In Crash Involving Passenger Car, Motorcycles

TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

Number of Vehicles in Crash: 4 Number of Injured: 3 Number Killed: 1

Date & Time: June 16, 2024, at 8:22 am.

County: Franklin County

Location: State Highway 37 N

Roadway: Dry

Speed Limit: 75 mph

Vehicle 1: 2014 Ford White Ford Escape

Driver 1:

Ariana Vasquez, 20-YOA, from Mt. Pleasant, TX.

Injured :Yes

Seatbelt: No

Vehicle 2: 2022 Harley FLH Motorcycle

Driver 2:

Roger Huff, 48 YOA from Ben Wheeler Tx

Injured : Yes

Helmet: Yes

Vehicle 3: 2014 Harley Motorcycle

Driver 3: Deceased

Ricky Featherston, 70 YOA, from Ben Wheeler, TX

Pronounced by: Judge Robert Zinn on scene.

Helmet: Yes

Vehicle 4: 2021 Can Am Motorcycle

Driver 4:

Polly Featherston, 40 YOA, from Ben Wheeler, TX

Injured: Yes

Helmet: Yes

Description: Preliminary investigation indicates vehicle 1 was traveling South on SH 37. Vehicle 2, 3, and 4, (motorcycles) were traveling north on SH 37. Vehicle #1 drove into the oncoming lane of travel, striking two motorcycles and causing the others to take evasive action and veer off the roadway. The driver of Vehicle #1 was determined to be intoxicated and was arrested for Intoxication Manslaughter and Intoxication Assault. The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available.

Investigated by: Trooper Gerardo Rodriguez – Sulphur Springs.