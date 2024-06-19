ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Choctaw County EMS Star Life Conference Header
Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Paris Regional Health Header
Header Mowers Header 2024

One Dead, Three Injured, One Jailed In Crash Involving Passenger Car, Motorcycles

Department Of Public Safety

One motorcyclist is dead and three others injured  in a collision at about 820 Sunday morning on Hwy 37-North  in Franklin County.  THe preliminary report shows that a passenger car driven by 20-year-old Ariana Vasquez of  Mt. Pleasant was traveling south on Hwy 37 and three motorcyclists were traveling north. VAsquez crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck 2 motorcycles,  causing the others to take evasive action and veer off the roadway. VAsquez was determined to be intoxicated and was  arrested for Intoxication Manslaughter and Intoxication Assault.  The deceased motorclist was identified as 70-year-old  Ricky Featherston of Ben Wheeler. INjured were 48-year-old Roger Huff , 40-year-old Polly Feathertson and Vasquez.

 

TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

Number of Vehicles in Crash: 4            Number of Injured: 3                    Number Killed: 1

Date & Time: June 16, 2024, at 8:22 am.

County: Franklin County

Location: State Highway 37 N

Roadway: Dry

Speed Limit: 75 mph

Vehicle 1: 2014 Ford White Ford Escape

Driver 1:

Ariana Vasquez, 20-YOA, from Mt. Pleasant, TX.

Injured :Yes

Seatbelt: No

Vehicle 2: 2022 Harley FLH Motorcycle

Driver 2:

Roger Huff, 48 YOA from Ben Wheeler Tx

Injured : Yes

Helmet: Yes

Vehicle 3: 2014 Harley Motorcycle

Driver 3: Deceased

Ricky Featherston, 70 YOA, from Ben Wheeler, TX

Pronounced by: Judge Robert Zinn on scene.

Helmet: Yes

Vehicle 4: 2021 Can Am Motorcycle

Driver 4:

Polly Featherston, 40 YOA, from Ben Wheeler, TX

Injured: Yes

Helmet: Yes

Description: Preliminary investigation indicates vehicle 1 was traveling South on SH 37.  Vehicle 2, 3, and 4, (motorcycles) were traveling north on SH 37.  Vehicle #1 drove into the oncoming lane of travel, striking two motorcycles and causing the others to take evasive action and veer off the roadway.  The driver of Vehicle #1 was determined to be intoxicated and was  arrested for Intoxication Manslaughter and Intoxication Assault.  The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available.

Investigated by: Trooper Gerardo Rodriguez – Sulphur Springs.

 

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved