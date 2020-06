Police were dispatched to a crash shortly before 8:00 Thursday morning on Doc Dodson Blvd in Naples. A two-vehicle crash occurred in front of the Spring Market Grocery store. The driver of the car, 47-year-old Conelia Hillis, of Naples, died at the scene. Her passenger, 19-year-old Desiree Brown, of Naples, was transported to a Tyler hospital with life-threatening injuries. Paramedics took the driver of the pickup, 39-year-old Shane Whitfield, of Simms, to Titus Regional Medical Center.