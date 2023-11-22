ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Sandlin Header 2022
Denny’s Paris Header
Hess Black Friday Header

One Dead, Two Injured In Single Vehicle Paris Crash

 

On Tuesday, November 21 at 12:22 pm; Paris EMS, Fire and Police responded to a major single car accident in the 3800 block of Jefferson Road which resulted in one Fatality. A 2004, Pontiac  4-door traveling northwest on Jefferson veered off of the roadway and struck a utility pole before  coming to a stop. The vehicle caught fire during the crash and was fully engulfed in flames when  officers arrived. The driver and front passenger escaped the vehicle and were transported by  EMS to Paris Regional Health Hospital. A third occupant in the rear seat was pronounced  deceased at the scene.THe  Paris Accident Reconstruction Team responded and is continuing the  investigation at this time.  

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved