One Dead, Two Injured In Single Vehicle Paris Crash

On Tuesday, November 21 at 12:22 pm; Paris EMS, Fire and Police responded to a major single car accident in the 3800 block of Jefferson Road which resulted in one Fatality. A 2004, Pontiac 4-door traveling northwest on Jefferson veered off of the roadway and struck a utility pole before coming to a stop. The vehicle caught fire during the crash and was fully engulfed in flames when officers arrived. The driver and front passenger escaped the vehicle and were transported by EMS to Paris Regional Health Hospital. A third occupant in the rear seat was pronounced deceased at the scene.THe Paris Accident Reconstruction Team responded and is continuing the investigation at this time.