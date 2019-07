A North Texas man is accused of driving while intoxicated near Collinsville and killing a teenager in a crash. Thirty-four-year-old Christopher Downing allegedly lost control of his vehicle, overturned and hit a pickup with a man and three teenagers inside. A 13-year-old was killed and the man and two 16-year olds were seriously injured. Downing has been charged with intoxication manslaughter and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.