One Dead, Two Wounded in Idabel Restaurant Shooting

McCurtain County deputies and Idabel police responded to a report of a shooting early Saturday morning  at the Catfish King Restaurant in Idabel. McCurtain Memorial Hospital officials say the victims were two 19- year-old males and one 14-year-old male. One died, another is in critical condition and has been taken to another hospital. The third was treated and released. the investigation is being handled by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Idabel PD, Choctaw Nation Tribal Police, and the FBI.

