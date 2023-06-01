Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
One-Hundred New Employees Start Work

Chick-fil-A Mount Pleasant is opens for business. The local Owner/Operator, Chuck Howard, looks forward to serving the Mount Pleasant community. The restaurant employs 100 full and part-time Team Members. In honor of the opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America, distributed to local partners to aid in the fight against hunger. Chick-fil-A Mount Pleasant will also participate in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table™ Program that redirects surplus food from the restaurant to needy nonprofits.

