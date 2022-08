Grayson County deputies responded to a home in Whitesboro and found a woman with serious bodily injuries. The victim said she had been beaten by two men she had been arguing with. She suffered injuries to her face and head as well as lacerations to her leg by a knife. Twenty-seven-year-old Jesse Mitcheson was arrested, and a warrant was issued for the arrest of 25-year-old Clay Jones, who had fled the scene before deputies arrived and at last report remains at large.