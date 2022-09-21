One In Custody, One At Large Following Hopkins County Chase, Manhunt

Hopkins County Deputies observed a stolen license plate on a Dodge Challenger Tuesday night on I-30. The vehicle exited at the 127-mile marker and stopped on Jefferson Street in Sulphur Springs. It then took off again and led officers down Ramsey between College and Putman streets. Both suspects bailed on foot, and they captured the passenger, 24-year-old Eddie Ringo. The 20-year-old Markevus Taggart, driver, managed to elude officers and remains at large. The owner reported the car missing in Ennis that the suspects were driving.