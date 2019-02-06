One Jailed After Leading Lamar County Constable On Chase

A high speed chase in Northwest Lamar County lands one in jail on a felony charge of Evading with a Motor Vehicle and additional misdemeanor charges. Pct. 3 Constable Steven Hill attempted to stop a 2004 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle for speeding west bound on FM 2352 at a speed of 114 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. The driver, 26 years old Noah Roth, failed to stop after making a U-turn at a local business and heading back toward the Tiger Town Community. Speeds once again reached over 100 mph, before the motorcycle came to a stop just prior to FM 38 and FM 2352 intersection, where the driver and motorcycle ended up in the ditch. The driver was not injured and was taken into custody.