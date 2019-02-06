cypress basin hospice
Morrell banner
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Nortex Tractor Kick the Tires Event 2019
Momentum Polaris New Year’s Sales Event 2019
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header

One Jailed After Leading Lamar County Constable On Chase

2 hours ago

 

 

A high speed chase in Northwest Lamar County lands one in jail on a felony charge of  Evading with a Motor Vehicle and additional misdemeanor charges. Pct. 3 Constable Steven Hill attempted to stop a 2004 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle for speeding west bound on FM 2352 at a speed of 114 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. The driver, 26 years old Noah Roth, failed to stop after making a U-turn at a local business and heading back toward the Tiger Town Community. Speeds once again reached over 100 mph, before the motorcycle came to a stop just prior to FM 38 and FM 2352 intersection, where the driver and motorcycle ended up in the ditch. The driver was not injured and was taken into custody.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     