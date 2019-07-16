Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Saputo Job Fair 2019
One Jailed In Sulphur Springs VFW Burglary

4 hours ago

 

One man is in custody and another at large in connection with the burglary of the VFW in Sulphur Springs early this morning.  Sulphur Springs police and Hopkins County deputies responded to an alarm, and located 37-year-old Derrick Dwayne Smith of Sulphur Springs in a fenced off area of the property . He was found  in possession of a bank bag that had been taken from inside the building.  He was arrested on a charge of Burglary of a Building.  Security video shows another suspect was involved in the break-in.

