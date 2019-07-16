One Jailed In Sulphur Springs VFW Burglary

One man is in custody and another at large in connection with the burglary of the VFW in Sulphur Springs early this morning. Sulphur Springs police and Hopkins County deputies responded to an alarm, and located 37-year-old Derrick Dwayne Smith of Sulphur Springs in a fenced off area of the property . He was found in possession of a bank bag that had been taken from inside the building. He was arrested on a charge of Burglary of a Building. Security video shows another suspect was involved in the break-in.