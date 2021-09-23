Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
One Killed At Marietta’s Softball Complex

Wednesday night at 7:30, Cass County Deputies worked a shooting on CR 2355 near Marietta at a Community Center Softball Complex. Justice of the Peace Gina Bassham pronounced DaChauncey Evontre Jones, 28, of Marietta, shot multiple times at the scene. According to witnesses, the suspect was Vonrequel Lesa Nickleberry, 33, of Marietta. Cass County Sheriff’s Office, DPS, Texas game warden, and Linden Police Department searched for Nickleberry, who Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested around 8:00 Thursday morning.

