One Killed In Kilgore

The Kilgore Police Department said that a shooting killed one man and injured another on Sunday. Calls started coming in about the shooting shortly after midnight on Sunday morning. They called the Northeast Texas Regional SWAT team to the first scene but then responded to a second scene where the suspect reportedly was. After negotiations, the suspect exited the second location, and they took him to the Kilgore Police Department.
