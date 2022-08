Lilandria Shiaire Bell

Paris Police responded to shots fired call in the 300-block of E. Grove Friday morning and found the body of 39-year-old Alicia Marie Turner lying in the yard. Officers located a second victim, Jakellia Turner, with a gunshot wound to her legs, who is the daughter of Alicia. Officers arrested 34-year-old Lilandria Shiaire Bell of Paris. They charged her with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she admitted to the officers that she shot the two victims.