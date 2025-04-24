Sandlin Header 2024
One of DPS 10 Most Wanted Captured

Rondarrious “Dae Dae” Evans
DPS photo

Twenty-one-year-old  Capital Murder suspect Rondarrius “DaeDae” Evans of New Boston has been apprehended in Dallas.  He had been placed on the DPS Most Wanted list last week. He was wanted in Bowie County for a double murder committed in August. Evans was involved in the shooting that killed Nicholas Webster and Princeton Washington:

