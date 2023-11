One of the two inmates who escaped from the Fannin County jail has surrendered at Sheriff’s Office in in Bryan County, Oklahoma. He’s awaiting extradition back to Fannin County. He was awaiting trial for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Chjild. The other escapee, Raymond Ross allegedly tried to flag down a car Wednesday morning but the driver instead, called 911. Ross managed to elude officers and at last report was still at large.