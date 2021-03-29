One Stop Vaccination Appointments

As all adult Texans became eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the state health department launched a one-stop-shop for people to register for the shot. The DSHS announced Monday that all Texans 16 years old and older can register through the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler. The site allows residents to sign up through multiple public health departments by going to https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/. Those who have difficulty getting online, can phone 833-832-7067 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. Entities like pharmacies, doctor’s offices and some public health departments will continue to operate their own systems.